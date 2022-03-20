Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

