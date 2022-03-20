Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $126,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

