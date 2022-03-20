Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $164,000 Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.