Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $187,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Accenture were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

ACN stock opened at $323.95 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

