Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $91,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Newmont were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

