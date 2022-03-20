Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 44,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 139,601 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $56.24 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

