Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $159.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.43.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

