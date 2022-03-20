Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 1,222 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,017,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,674,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

