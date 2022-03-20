Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,800 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.32) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.11) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.47) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,070 ($52.93).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,740 ($48.63) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,657.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,705.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £86.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.77. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.45).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($47.66) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,191,482.44). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.