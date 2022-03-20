Royal Bank of Canada Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $435.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

NYSE:ACN opened at $323.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $261.13 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

