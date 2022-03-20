Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) received a €53.00 ($58.24) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

VNA opened at €45.77 ($50.30) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

