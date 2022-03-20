RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $101.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $82.77 on Thursday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

