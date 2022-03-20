Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of SFE opened at $4.85 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $80.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.