Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SFE opened at $4.85 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $80.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

