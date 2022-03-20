SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.23.

Shares of SBAC opened at $330.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a one year low of $264.74 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day moving average is $340.68.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

