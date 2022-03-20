Scharf Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235,626 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.06. 1,796,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $147.28. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

