Scharf Investments LLC Has $123.23 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 82,455 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 3.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $123,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.72. 4,376,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.