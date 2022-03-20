Scharf Investments LLC Has $204.32 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,625 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 6.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $204,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.05. 3,120,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,895. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.84. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $299.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

