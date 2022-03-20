Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 1.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $49,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $247,126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,635,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.53.

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.04. 14,330,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,919. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $267.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

