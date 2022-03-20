Sciencast Management LP Acquires 31,843 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 248.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,553,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

