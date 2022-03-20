Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,381. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

