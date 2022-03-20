Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

