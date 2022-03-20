Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,792 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

