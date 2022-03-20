Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 10,557 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $3,868,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 70.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

