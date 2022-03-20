Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.23 Million in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of KAR opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.