Sciencast Management LP Invests $509,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 30.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 18.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMND opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $115.85.

LMND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

