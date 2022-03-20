Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.