Sciencast Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,554 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.51 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

