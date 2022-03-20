Sciencast Management LP Sells 3,276 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 416,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.