Sciencast Management LP Takes $602,000 Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Warner Music Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

