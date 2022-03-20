Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.