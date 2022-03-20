Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Up 16.5%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCEGet Rating)’s stock price was up 16.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 5,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 123,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,701,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,223,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

