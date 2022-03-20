Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Up 16.5%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 5,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 123,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,701,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,223,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

