Science 37 (SNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.72. Science 37 has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth $3,175,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.