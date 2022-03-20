Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.00.
Shares of SMG opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.23. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $254.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after buying an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,901,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.