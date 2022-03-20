Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMGGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.23. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after buying an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,901,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.