Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

FANG stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.11. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

