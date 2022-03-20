Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 486,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,733,000. Cerner makes up 2.2% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Cerner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,639. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

