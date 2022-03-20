Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,965,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Full Truck Alliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at $82,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 436.4% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,394,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $2,176,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,652,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,996. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

