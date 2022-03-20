Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $3.23 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

AFRM traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. 20,028,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,509,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.71.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

