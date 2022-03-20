Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $1,185,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Bilibili by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Bilibili by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 47.2% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $2,709,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,100,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

