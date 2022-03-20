SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,058.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,600 ($20.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $$17.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

