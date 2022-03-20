SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on S. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.27.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE S opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.