ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.70. ServiceSource International has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,052,303 shares of company stock worth $1,126,692. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,145 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,289 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 452,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets.

