SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $219.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

