SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Paychex stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

