Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.00

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$39.00 and last traded at C$38.52, with a volume of 2056969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.55.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$19.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.55%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

