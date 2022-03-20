Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 2,695 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 34,504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 83.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $58.45 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.88, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

