Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Livent by 1,460.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 203,472 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

