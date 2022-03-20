Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,862,000 after purchasing an additional 473,361 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $2,071,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

