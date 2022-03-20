Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,268 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,532 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after buying an additional 766,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,554,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

