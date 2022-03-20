Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 2,878 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 59,993 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 342,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.