Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,649 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.06 and a 200-day moving average of $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

